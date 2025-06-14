Why California's Earthquake Faults Stand Out From the Rest

California's earthquake faults are more likely to be "overdue" for a major quake than those elsewhere in the world, new research reveals—a finding that could have implications for how earthquake risk is modeled worldwide. Led by Vasiliki Mouslopoulou of the National Observatory of Athens, the research looked at the intervals between major earthquakes on faults with long geological records—records that were obtained via trenches that had been dug into fault lines in order to determine when and where the ground had previously ruptured. By comparing the time since the last big quake to the average interval between historical quakes, the scientists were able estimate whether a fault is overdue.

About 45% of California's faults, including the southern San Andreas, fall into this overdue category, per the study published in JGR Solid Earth. In contrast, 9% to 18% of faults in other quake-prone regions—such as Japan, Greece, and New Zealand—are considered overdue. The study suggests this difference matters because earthquake forecast models often use California's data, which could skew global predictions. What the team proposes as a better approach, per LiveScience:

That researchers "use the elapsed time between the historic rupture and their next-to-last events, rather than the time elapsed since the most recent quake. This method best predicts the earthquake patterns actually seen at faults outside California."

The San Francisco Chronicle spoke with USGS research geologist Katherine Scharer, who was not part of the study but praised Mouslopoulou and her team for undertaking the "tremendous amount of work" involved in compiling the paleoseismic records; she says it will enable further earthquake research.