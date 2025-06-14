Police Name Suspect in Lawmakers' Shootings

Hundreds of law enforcement officials searched the Twin Cities area on Saturday for a 57-year-old man identified by police as the suspect in the shooting of two state legislators and their spouses. Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot to death early Saturday in their home, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were wounded in their home. Officials identified Vance Boelter as the suspect, and the FBI put up a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction, the New York Times reports.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots at the Hortmans' home in Brooklyn Park found what appeared to be a police vehicle and a man dressed as an officer at the door, per the AP. "When officers confronted him, the individual immediately fired upon the officers who exchanged gunfire, and the suspect retreated back into the home" and escaped, Police Chief Mark Bruley said. The car had "No Kings" fliers in it, referring to protests planned for Saturday against President Trump, officials said. They also reported finding writings containing the names of the victims and other lawmakers and officials, as well as abortion providers.

The website of a private security group lists Boelter as director of security patrols, per the Times. "We drive the same make and model of vehicles that many police departments use in the U.S.," the site says. Members of Congress who were listed in the writings found in the car have been informed of that by Capitol Police, per CNN. The FBI's tipline is 1-800-225-5324. (More Minnesota stories.)