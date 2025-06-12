Burning Cargo Ship Off India Spurs Race to Avoid Disaster

A possible environmental crisis is brewing off the coast of Kerala, India, where a Singapore-flagged cargo ship is burning. The MV Wan Hai 503, which caught fire Monday in the Arabian Sea after an explosion in a container, is carrying more than 2,300 tons of fuel and hundreds of containers, some of which hold hazardous materials, reports the BBC.

Visible flames have subsided thanks to firefighting efforts—the AP notes that about 40% of the fire had been brought under control by Thursday morning—but the blaze continues in the ship's inner decks and near the fuel tanks, according to India's Defense Ministry. Authorities have deployed five ships, two aircraft, and a helicopter to fight the fire and aid in rescue efforts.

"With the fire yet to be fully extinguished, efforts to establish a towline to pull the vessel away from the coast are underway," the ministry added.