Inmate's Last Words: 'Peace to Everyone'

Oklahoma executed a man Thursday whose transfer to state custody was expedited by the Trump administration, per the AP. "Peace to everyone," said John Fitzgerald Hanson, 61, while strapped to a gurney inside the prison's death chamber. The execution began at 10:01am. After the lethal drugs began to flow, a doctor entered the death chamber at 10:06am and declared him unconscious.

Hanson had been serving a life sentence in federal prison in Louisiana for several unrelated federal convictions. Federal officials transferred him to Oklahoma custody in March to follow through on President Trump's sweeping executive order to more actively support the death penalty.

Hanson was sentenced to die in Oklahoma after he was convicted of carjacking, kidnapping, and killing a Tulsa woman in 1999.