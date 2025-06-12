Hospital Has One Survivor of Air India Crash

He will survive, says doctor of the passenger in seat 11A
Posted Jun 12, 2025 12:07 PM CDT
Reports Surface of at Least One Air India Survivor
People stand near the debris of an airplane after it crashed in Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday.   (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Somehow, it appears that at least one passenger survived the crash of an Air India passenger jet on Thursday. India's home minister, Amit Shah, told reporters in Ahmedabad that he had met with the survivor in the hospital, reports the New York Times and the AP. The latter outlet spoke with a doctor who identified the man as Vishwashkumar Ramesh. "He was disoriented with multiple injuries all over his body," Dr. Dhaval Gameti told the AP. "But he seems to be out of danger."

  • Earlier, the Hindustan Times identified the same survivor and says he had been in seat 11A on the plane, and the story has images not only of the man but of his plane ticket. .

  • "Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed," the Hindustan paper quotes him as saying. "It all happened so quickly."
  • As of Thursday afternoon, authorities had recovered 204 bodies, and the plane had 242 people aboard. Complicating search efforts is that the jet crashed onto the campus of a medical college in Ahmedabad, with multiple fatalities reported among students.
(This is the first crash of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.)

