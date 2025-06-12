Hospital Has One Survivor of Air India Crash

Somehow, it appears that at least one passenger survived the crash of an Air India passenger jet on Thursday. India's home minister, Amit Shah, told reporters in Ahmedabad that he had met with the survivor in the hospital, reports the New York Times and the AP. The latter outlet spoke with a doctor who identified the man as Vishwashkumar Ramesh. "He was disoriented with multiple injuries all over his body," Dr. Dhaval Gameti told the AP. "But he seems to be out of danger."

Earlier, the Hindustan Times identified the same survivor and says he had been in seat 11A on the plane, and the story has images not only of the man but of his plane ticket. .