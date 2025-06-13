Officers Sue Congress Over Delayed Capitol Riot Plaque

Two police officers who defended the US Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot are suing to force Congress to install an honorary plaque that was mandated by law but remains missing. Former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and DC Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges say a 2022 law, signed by then-President Biden, required the Architect of the Capitol to put up a memorial for officers who protected lawmakers and staff that day, per the Hill . The deadline for installation came and went about two years ago, per NBC Washington .

The officers' lawsuit claims the delay is tied to shifting political attitudes about Jan. 6, with some lawmakers now downplaying the attack. "Four years since Congress passed the law, and three years since the deadline for its installation has lapsed, the memorial has not been put up," the complaint states. It adds, "Even those who recognized the violence of the day eventually partnered with the man who both inspired and minimized it"—a reference to President Trump. Architect of the Capitol Thomas Austin testified in April that the plaque has been made, but he noted that changes to the House side of the building need direction from Speaker Mike Johnson, who hasn't yet given that instruction.

Dunn and Hodges say the lack of recognition has real consequences. Both say they have faced harassment, including being called "crisis actors" and receiving death threats. Dunn, who's Black, has also dealt with racial abuse and had to boost security at his home. Hodges, meanwhile, has been diagnosed with depression and anxiety. The officers argue that Congress' inaction helps fuel efforts to rewrite the events of Jan. 6 and implies the officers' actions aren't worthy of recognition. Speaker Johnson said in March he was unaware of the status of the plaque. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)