Cops: Dead Burglar Was Shot by One of His Own

In today's "with friends like these" files, a California burglary gone wrong left one of the suspects dead—and cops now say he was shot dead by one of his own crew, reports the Los Angeles Times. Per a release from the LA County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress shortly before 2am on Thursday at a home in Lynwood, outside of Los Angeles. When they arrived, authorities say they found a man who'd been shot; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further investigation revealed that about 20 minutes earlier, five or so male suspects wearing all black had entered the home, but they fled upon being startled by someone inside, per the release, which notes, "While fleeing, a suspect shot an unknown firearm at the residence"—which is apparently when the deceased suspect was hit. The other men were seen making a northbound run for it. Anyone with information about the incident or those involved should call 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an anonymous tip here. (More weird crimes stories.)