Diddy Just Had a Big Supporter Show Up in Court

Ye, the rapper formerly and sometimes still known as Kanye West, showed up at the New York sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs on Friday to support the hip-hop mogul, a longtime friend. Ye, dressed in white, arrived at Manhattan federal court before noon while the trial was on a break, per the AP . Asked if he was at the courthouse to support Combs, he responded "yes" and nodded. Ye then hustled to an elevator and didn't appear to respond when a reporter asked if he might testify on Combs' behalf when the defense begins presenting its case as early as next week.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges alleging that he used his fame, fortune, and violence to commit crimes over a 20-year period. Ye's appearance at the courthouse came a day after a woman identified in court only by the pseudonym "Jane" finished six days of testimony. She testified that during a relationship with Combs that stretched from 2021 until his arrest last September at a Manhattan hotel, she felt coerced into having sex with male sex workers while Combs watched. Defense attorneys have argued that Combs committed no crimes and that federal prosecutors were trying to police consensual sex that occurred between adults. (Ye may no longer be simply Ye, but "Ye Ye.")