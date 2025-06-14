60 Arrests at US Capitol During Veterans Protest

All those detained face charges of unlawful demonstration and crossing a police line, with some also accused of assaulting officers and resisting arrest. A law enforcement source told CNN the protest was linked to a veterans group opposing fascism. The Washington Post reports that two veterans groups, About Face: Veterans Against the War and Veterans for Peace , organized the demonstration.

"We're supposed to have a government with checks and balances, and we have a president who's clearly acting with a disregard for the rule of law and for the Constitution," says Army veteran and protest organizer Brittany Ramos DeBarros. "President Trump threatened Americans coming to exercise their [First Amendment] rights would be met with 'great force,'" Michael? T.? McPhearson, director of Veterans for Peace, said in an Instagram post . "We are the actual people who put uniforms on because we believe in the freedoms this country is supposed to be about and we will not be intimidated into silence."

The protest and arrests happened just ahead of a major weekend in Washington, DC, as the Army prepares to mark its 250th birthday. Large crowds are expected for events and a parade featuring military equipment, which also coincides with President Trump's 79th birthday. Thousands of "No Kings" anti-Trump protests are also expected to take place nationwide on Saturday. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)