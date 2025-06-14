WH: Trump Parade to Go On, Rain or Shine

The massive military parade that President Trump has long wanted is set to step off from the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday evening, with tanks, bands, and thousands of troops. The biggest question marks are whether it will be overshadowed or delayed by either the weather in Washington or planned protests elsewhere around the country, per the AP.

Falling on Trump's 79th birthday, the parade was added just a few weeks ago to the Army's long-planned 250th anniversary celebration. It has triggered criticism for its price tag of up to $45 million and the possibility that the lumbering tanks could tear up city streets. The Army has taken a variety of steps to protect the streets, including laying metal plates down along the route.