Large Crowds Expected for 'No Kings' Protests Across US

It's being called a 'Day of Defiance' against the Trump administration
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 14, 2025 7:30 AM CDT
A federal employee protests with a sign saying "Federal Employees Don't Work for Kings" during a "No Kings Day" protest on Presidents Day on Feb. 17, near the Capitol in Washington.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Cities large and small were preparing for major demonstrations on Saturday across the US against President Trump, as officials urge calm, National Guard troops mobilize, and Trump attends a military parade in Washington to mark the Army's 250th anniversary. A flagship "No Kings" march and rally is planned in Philadelphia, but no events are scheduled to take place in Washington, DC, where the military parade will take place on Trump's 79th birthday and Flag Day, per the AP. The demonstrations are gaining additional fuel from protests flaring up around the country over ICE raids and Trump ordering National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles.

  • Governors and city officials are vowing to protect the right to protest and to show no tolerance for violence. Republican governors in Virginia, Texas, Nebraska, and Missouri are mobilizing National Guard troops to help law enforcement manage demonstrations. There will be "zero tolerance" for violence, destruction, or disrupting traffic, and "if you violate the law, you're going to be arrested," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told reporters on Friday. Democratic governors also urged calm, including Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, who in a Friday statement urged protestors "to remain peaceful and calm as they exercise their First Amendment right to make their voices heard."

  • The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement to support democracy and stand against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name "50501" stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement. Protests earlier this year denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk. Demonstrators have called for Trump to be "dethroned," comparing his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.
  • Protests in nearly 2,000 locations are scheduled around the country, organizers said. The group says a core principle behind all "No Kings" events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to deescalate any confrontation. No weapons of any kind should be taken to "No Kings" events, per the website. The "No Kings Day of Defiance" is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. They add that they're preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths. More here.
