Large Crowds Expected for 'No Kings' Protests Across US

Cities large and small were preparing for major demonstrations on Saturday across the US against President Trump, as officials urge calm, National Guard troops mobilize, and Trump attends a military parade in Washington to mark the Army's 250th anniversary. A flagship "No Kings" march and rally is planned in Philadelphia, but no events are scheduled to take place in Washington, DC, where the military parade will take place on Trump's 79th birthday and Flag Day, per the AP. The demonstrations are gaining additional fuel from protests flaring up around the country over ICE raids and Trump ordering National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles.

Governors and city officials are vowing to protect the right to protest and to show no tolerance for violence. Republican governors in Virginia, Texas, Nebraska, and Missouri are mobilizing National Guard troops to help law enforcement manage demonstrations. There will be "zero tolerance" for violence, destruction, or disrupting traffic, and "if you violate the law, you're going to be arrested," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told reporters on Friday. Democratic governors also urged calm, including Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, who in a Friday statement urged protestors "to remain peaceful and calm as they exercise their First Amendment right to make their voices heard."