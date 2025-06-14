Sources: Cop Impersonator Shoots 2 Dem Lawmakers

Two Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota were shot in "targeted" attacks early Saturday, with sources alleging that the gunman was impersonating a police officer. FOX 9 reports that state Rep. Melissa Hortman and state Sen. John Hoffman, as well as their spouses, were shot in their homes in Brooklyn Park and Champlin, respectively, which are about 8 miles apart. Both lawmakers are said to be in grave condition, per ABC News .

A shelter-in-place alert was sent out in Brooklyn Park, and Gov. Tim Walz says he's been briefed on the situation and activated the State Emergency Operations Center. Police say the suspect, whom they consider to be armed and dangerous, is a white man with brown hair sporting black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants. He may also be dressed as law enforcement. People shouldn't approach the suspect if spotted, but rather call 911.



This is a developing story; more details to come. (More Minnesota stories.)