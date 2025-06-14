All Eyes Are on What Pope Leo Is Wearing

When Pope Leo XIV stepped out on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica to greet the crowd for the first time after his May 8 election, liturgical fashion aficionados around the globe took note: Gone was the simple white cassock and silver cross favored by Pope Francis. Back was the red satin mozzetta shoulder cape, the burgundy stola with gold embroidery, and a gold cross held by a double-stranded silken gold cord, per the AP. Over Leo's first few weeks, the excitement grew among fashion-conscious Catholics as they noticed new additions to the wardrobe, or rather a return to the old additions of the papal wardrobe: cuff links, white pants, lace.