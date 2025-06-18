G7 Wraps Up With 6 Leaders

Joint statements did not include one on Ukraine
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 17, 2025 9:03 PM CDT
G7 Wraps Up With 6 Leaders
The leaders pose for a "family photo" during the G7 Summit, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Monday, June 16, 2025.   (Suzanne Plunkett/Pool Photo via AP)

Six of the Group of Seven leaders discussed Russia's war in Ukraine and international cooperation on some non-military issues, wrapping up a summit that was forced to demonstrate how the wealthy nations' club still can shape world events despite the early departure of President Trump.

  • Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his counterparts from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan were joined during Tuesday's final sessions by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO chief Mark Rutte, the AP reports. They focused on Russia's relentless war on its neighbor. Leaders of other non-G7 nations, including India and Mexico, also met with Carney at the summit.

  • Zelensky said of overnight Russian attacks that killed 15 people and injured 150-plus in his country, "Our families had a very difficult night, one of the biggest attacks from the very beginning of this war." Carney said the attack "underscores the importance of standing in total solidarity with Ukraine."
  • But though the summit was meant to showcase unity on top global issues, no joint statement on the conflict in Ukraine was released. A senior Canadian official told the AP the US opposed a joint statement on Ukraine amid its efforts to promote negotiations to end the fighting with Russia.
  • The group released policy documents on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, migrant smuggling, transnational repression, critical minerals, and wildfires that were agreed to by all leaders, including Trump, the CBC reports.

  • Before leaving, Trump joined the other leaders in issuing a statement saying Iran "can never have a nuclear weapon" and calling for a "de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza." Getting unanimity—even on a short and broadly worded statement—was a modest measure of success, the AP reports.
  • The CBC notes that in contrast to the last G7 summit in Canada, when Trump left early and slammed Justin Trudeau as "weak" for criticizing his tariffs, Carney has a "seemingly positive" relationship with Trump. Asked by a reporter Tuesday if Trump had repeated his 51st state remarks during their private talk, Carney said no, adding, with a chuckle, "You're a bit disappointed, it seems."
(More Group of Seven stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X