G7 Wraps Up With 6 Leaders

Six of the Group of Seven leaders discussed Russia's war in Ukraine and international cooperation on some non-military issues, wrapping up a summit that was forced to demonstrate how the wealthy nations' club still can shape world events despite the early departure of President Trump.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his counterparts from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan were joined during Tuesday's final sessions by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO chief Mark Rutte, the AP reports. They focused on Russia's relentless war on its neighbor. Leaders of other non-G7 nations, including India and Mexico, also met with Carney at the summit.