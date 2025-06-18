DoorDash Driver Says She Saw Kohberger

A new witness has emerged in the Idaho student murders case, potentially complicating the upcoming trial for Bryan Kohberger. A woman claiming to have been the DoorDash driver who delivered food to one of the victims just minutes before the November 2022 killings says she saw Kohberger at the scene that night. Her statements surfaced in a police bodycam video, reportedly filmed during an alleged DUI stop in September 2024 and later posted to YouTube, Fox News reports.

"Now I have to testify in the big murder case, too," the woman, whose identity has not been made public in court documents, tells officers in the video. "I'm the DoorDash driver. I saw Bryan," she says, per the Idaho Statesman. "I parked right next to him." She is expected to testify at Kohberger's trial, though her credibility may be questioned due to the circumstances of her DUI stop—police accused of driving while high on prescription drugs.

Kohberger, 30, faces four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege he killed Xana Kernodle, her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, and roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves—all University of Idaho students—during a knife attack in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022. Police say Kernodle received a food delivery less than 10 minutes before the attack. The "particular evidence provides a timeline of events (for XK) before the homicides and corroborates state's witnesses' testimony," prosecutors said in a March filing, per the Statesman. Kohberger's trial begins next month and he could face the death penalty if convicted.