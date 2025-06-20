Fed Official Calls for Renewed Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, considered a contender to replace Jerome Powell when the Fed chair's term expires next year, says that the central bank could be in a position to cut interest rates as soon as July. Waller, one of seven Fed governors, tells CNBC that inflation does not seem to be a major threat right now, and that policymakers should consider easing rates to head off any potential slowdown in the labor market. "Why do we want to wait until we actually see a crash before we start cutting rates?" he says, suggesting that starting the process sooner rather than later would be prudent. Most analysts don't expect another rate cut until September at the earliest.

"I'm all in favor of saying maybe we should start thinking about cutting the policy rate at the next meeting, because we don't want to wait till the job market tanks before we start cutting the policy rate," says Waller, who was one of the 19 Federal Open Market Committee members who voted unanimously to hold the Fed's key interest rate steady this week. President Trump has publicly pressed the Fed to lower rates, but while he is calling for a massive cut of up to 2.5 points, Waller says that any rate cuts should be gradual. "You'd want to start slow and bring them down, just to make sure that there's no big surprises," he says. "But start the process. That's the key thing."

Waller, like Powell, was appointed by Trump during the president's first term. He has been the most vocal advocate for resuming cuts since they were paused in January, the Wall Street Journal reports. "We've been on pause for six months, thinking that there was going to be a big tariff shock to inflation," he says. "We haven't seen it." He says that if inflation does worsen, the Fed could always pause rate cuts again. Trump renewed his attack on Powell Thursday, calling him an "American Disgrace." "He is truly one of the dumbest, and most destructive, people in Government, and the Fed Board is complicit," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)