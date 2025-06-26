Bright Fireball Reported Across the Southeast

An object bright enough to be seen streaking across the midday sky fell across parts of the Southeast US on Thursday. The object was likely either a meteor or space junk, with most sightings of the streak of light and fireball coming from Georgia and South Carolina around 12:30pm, the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, Georgia, said on social media, per the AP. Someone in Henry County, Georgia, reported a rock coming through their roof about the time they heard the sonic boom from the fireball. It left behind a hole in the ceiling about the size of a golf ball and a crack in a laminate floor, the weather service said. Emergency officials are investigating the object that fell about 25 miles southeast of Atlanta.