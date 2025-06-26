Vaccine Panel Backs Kennedy on Flu Shot Ingredient

The expert panel newly installed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. voted Thursday to no longer recommend annual flu shots that contain a preservative long opposed by anti-vaccine activists. The decision in effect removes thimerosal from the shots and gives weight to the debunked claim that the preservative is tied to neurodevelopmental problems, the New York Times reports—though it has used in vaccines for almost a century. Medical experts said it's a major departure from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' record of making decisions based on strong scientific data.

The panel's votes on flu shots were the culmination of a two-day meeting that worried doctors groups, including pediatricians, who criticized the new panel members' lack of expertise in tracking vaccine safety. The committee's focus shifted to the messaging of antivaccine groups, per the AP. The fallout for vaccinations should be limited, per the Washington Post, because most flu shots do not contain thimerosal. But the shots probably will become more expensive and harder to get, health experts said. The panel "makes recommendations based on scientific evidence as much as possible," said Dr. Cody Meissner, an expert in pediatric infectious disease epidemiology and voting member of the panel. "There is no scientific evidence that thimerosal has caused a problem," he added.

Before the vote, Lyn Redwood, a former leader of an anti-vaccine group, made a presentation endorsing the idea that the mercury-based preservative is "neurotoxic" and harmful for pregnant women and children. Dozens of rigorous studies have found otherwise, per the Times, and vaccine scientists have rejected the claim. Doctors and other experts immediately questioned why a CDC scientist did not lead the presentation as usual. "Many statements made here today were without support of science and evidence but merely opinion," said Dr. Jason Goldman, president of the American College of Physicians, said during the meeting. It's a change Kennedy has sought.