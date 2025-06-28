Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Is 'Evolving'

The Senate is expected to grind through a rare weekend session as Republicans race to pass President Trump's package of tax breaks and spending cuts, aka his "big beautiful bill," by his July Fourth deadline. Republicans are using their congressional majorities to push aside Democratic opposition, but they've run into political and policy setbacks. Not all GOP lawmakers are on board with proposals to reduce spending on Medicaid, food stamps, and other programs as a way to help cover the cost of extending some $3.8 trillion in Trump tax breaks, per the AP.

The 940-page bill was released shortly before midnight on Friday. Senators were expected to take a procedural vote on Saturday to begin debate on the legislation, but the timing was uncertain and there's a long path ahead, with at least 10 hours of debate time and an all-night voting session on countless amendments. Senate passage could be days away, and the bill would need to return to the House for final voting before it could reach the White House. "It's evolving," said Senate Majority Leader John Thune late Friday.