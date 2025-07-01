Idaho Suspect 'Wanted to Be a Fireman'

"We still are in shock and are struggling to understand why someone would target unarmed, selfless public servants," Coeur d'Alene Mayor Woody McEvers said Monday, the day after two firefighters were killed in what police said was an ambush by a man who started a wildfire. Relatives of the suspect, 20-year-old Wess Roley, say they are also struggling to understand. His grandfather, Dale Roley, tells CNN that Roley is from a family of arborists and had been in tree service in Idaho.

"He wanted to be a fireman—he was doing tree work and he wanted to be a fireman in the forest," Dale Roley says of his grandson, whose body was found around six hours after the shooting began. Investigators believe he killed himself.