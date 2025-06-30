'Everybody's Shot Up Here ... Send Law Enforcement'

Investigators in Idaho haven't revealed a motive in Sunday's fatal ambush of firefighters, but the Spokesman-Review reports that they have identified the suspected gunman. The newspaper, along with the AP and CNN, cite law enforcement sources as naming 20-year-old Wess Roley as the suspect. Not much was immediately known about him, though the Spokesman-Review reports he was living in his truck at some point in the last two years. Authorities believe the gunman intentionally set a brush fire, then started shooting at firefighters who arrived to put it out on Canfield Mountain near Coeur d'Alene.