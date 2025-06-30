Investigators in Idaho haven't revealed a motive in Sunday's fatal ambush of firefighters, but the Spokesman-Review reports that they have identified the suspected gunman. The newspaper, along with the AP and CNN, cite law enforcement sources as naming 20-year-old Wess Roley as the suspect. Not much was immediately known about him, though the Spokesman-Review reports he was living in his truck at some point in the last two years. Authorities believe the gunman intentionally set a brush fire, then started shooting at firefighters who arrived to put it out on Canfield Mountain near Coeur d'Alene.
Two firefighters are dead and a third is gravely injured. Police also found the deceased shooter after exchanging gunfire with him. It was not clear whether the gunman took his own life or was killed in the shootout. Firefighters at the scene made urgent calls for help when the shooting started, per the AP. "Everybody's shot up here ... send law enforcement now," is the readout from one dispatch.