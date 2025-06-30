In Ambush, the 'Firefighters Didn't Have a Chance'

Details remained scant on Monday morning following an ambush shooting attack on firefighters in Idaho, but one thing was clear: "These firefighters did not have a chance," said Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris, reports the Spokesman-Review. The attack unfolded near Coeur d'Alene on Sunday afternoon when firefighters responded to a call about a wildfire. Details:

Casualties: Authorities say a gunman opened fire about 2pm, shortly after firefighters began battling the blaze in hilly terrain about 30 miles east of Spokane, per NBC News. Two firefighters were killed, and a third is "fighting for his life" after surgery, says Norris.