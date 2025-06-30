Crime  | 
ambush

In Ambush, the 'Firefighters Didn't Have a Chance'

Idaho authorities investigate 'heinous' attack that left two firefighters dead, another injured
Posted Jun 30, 2025 6:41 AM CDT
A procession heads to Spokane, Washington, after firefighters were killed Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.   (Bill Buley/Coeur D'Alene Press via AP)

Details remained scant on Monday morning following an ambush shooting attack on firefighters in Idaho, but one thing was clear: "These firefighters did not have a chance," said Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris, reports the Spokesman-Review. The attack unfolded near Coeur d'Alene on Sunday afternoon when firefighters responded to a call about a wildfire. Details:

  • Casualties: Authorities say a gunman opened fire about 2pm, shortly after firefighters began battling the blaze in hilly terrain about 30 miles east of Spokane, per NBC News. Two firefighters were killed, and a third is "fighting for his life" after surgery, says Norris.

  • Shooter: Police exchanged gunfire with the shooter, and authorities used cellphone data to zero in on his location in the hilly terrain, reports the Washington Post. They found a suspect dead at the site, though it remained unclear whether he took his own life or was killed by police gunfire. Police have not identified the gunman or suggested a motive.
  • A trap: "We do believe ... that the suspect started the fire, and we do believe that it was an ambush, and it was intentional," Norris said. "This was a total ambush" and a "heinous act."
  • Weapon: Harris said the gunman had a "high-powered rifle," adding that it was possible they would find more weapons at the scene once the fire was fully under control.

