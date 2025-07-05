Desperate Search for Girls Missing From Camp Continues

Texas is reeling in the wake of what's being called a "mass casualty event": devastating flash floods caused by a rapidly rising Guadalupe River, which was said to have risen 26 feet in less than an hour just prior to dawn on Friday. Twenty-four deaths have been confirmed, and CBS News reports as many as 25 people are still missing from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp. The latest:

The Guardian quotes Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, the top local elected official in the area, who said in a news briefing, "Everybody is doing everything in their power to get these kids out." He said they weren't expecting a disaster of this severity. "We have floods all the time. This is the most dangerous river valley in the United States," Kelly said. "We had no reason to believe this was going to be anything like what's happened here. None whatsoever."