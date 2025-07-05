Cannes Makes 'Drastic' Move on Visiting Cruise Ships

The French Riviera resort of Cannes is imposing what its city council calls "drastic regulation" on cruise ships, banning any vessels carrying more than 1,000 people from its harbor starting next year. The home of the world's premier film festival is joining a growing global backlash against overtourism, which has spurred water-gun protests in Spain , a surprise strike at the Louvre, and uproar over Jeff Bezos' and Lauren Sanchez's recent Venice wedding, per the AP . "Less numerous, less big, less polluting, and more esthetic"—that's the aim of Cannes city councilors who voted Friday to introduce new limits on cruise ships in its ports starting Jan. 1.

Only ships with fewer than 1,000 passengers will be allowed in the port, with a maximum of 6,000 passengers disembarking per day. Larger ships will be expected to transfer passengers to smaller boats to enter Cannes. France—which drew in some 100 million visitors last year, more than any other European country and more than the country's population—is on the front line of efforts to balance economic benefits of tourism with environmental concerns while managing ever-growing crowds.

"Cannes has become a major cruise ship destination, with real economic benefits," Mayor David Lisnard said in a statement. "It's not about banning cruise ships, but about regulating, organizing, setting guidelines for their navigation." Cruise operators have called such restrictions damaging for destinations and for passengers. Two cruise ships were scheduled to dock in Cannes on Sunday, each bigger than the upcoming 1,000-passenger limit and with a combined capacity of more than 7,000 people. Their owners didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the new restrictions.