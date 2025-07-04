Multiple Deaths Confirmed in 'Catastrophic' Texas Flooding

The sheriff's office in Kerr County, Texas says multiple people have died in "catastrophic" flooding. Parts of the Guadalupe River, which runs from the county to San Antonio Bay, rose 26 feet in 45 minutes Friday morning, CNN reports. "The entire county is an extremely active scene," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post . "Residents are encouraged to shelter in place and not attempt travel. Those near creeks, streams, and the Guadalupe River should immediately move to higher ground."

Judge Rob Kelly, the county's chief executive, confirmed there had been at least six deaths, the San Antonio Express-News reports. "We can confirm but we are afraid there may be more," he said. "They are still looking." He said dozens of high-water rescues had been made. Kelly said he couldn't confirm that everybody at riverfront camps for kids and families along the river in Kerrville were safe, KEN5 reports. "We can't say for sure all of them are accounted for," he said. "Exactly how many are missing and unaccounted for, we're not sure about that number."

A flash flood warning was issued for the county as heavy rain began around 1am. The National Weather Service raised the severity of the warning multiple times before declaring a flash flood emergency around 4am, CNN reports. "This is the kind of thing that will catch you unaware," Bob Fogarty, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Austin/San Antonio office, said, per the AP. "The water's moving so fast, you're not going to recognize how bad it is until it's on top of you." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is rushing resources to communities hit by flooding, including Kerrville, Ingram, and Hunt. "This came at night when people were asleep in bed," Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring said. He thanked first responders and urged people to "please, pray for our community."

