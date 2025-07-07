US | Texas floods 5 Members in One Family Swept Away—and One Saved One survivor was rescued in a tree in Texas By John Johnson Posted Jul 7, 2025 6:27 AM CDT Copied Volunteers search for missing people along the banks of the Guadalupe River after recent flooding on Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez) The stories about those lost or missing in the Texas floods continue to emerge, including a harrowing one relayed by Hailey Chavarria. The 28-year-old from Austin says five members of her family remain missing after being swept away—and a sixth was rescued from a tree 15 miles downriver, reports the New York Times. Missing: Chavarria says her mother and stepfather, Shellie and Cody Crossland; her aunt and uncle, Tasha and Jose Ramos; and a cousin, Kyndall Ramos; were swept away when the Guadalupe River deluged their campsite, per the Wall Street Journal. All are from Midland, Texas. Rescue: Another cousin, Devyn Smith, was spotted clinging to a tree hours later and rescued, and is now recuperating in a hospital. Watch the rescue via KSAT. Late alert: Chavarria says Smith told her it was raining lightly when the family went to bed, but they woke to heavy rain about 4am and knew they were in danger; their phones alerted them only after they tried to flee to safety. Frustration: Other family members have now descended on the area to help search, and Chavarria says chaos is the main theme. "It's very confusing. We've been told, 'Go here, go here, no, go here,'" she tells the Journal. "And they're telling us that they can't tell us anything." Read These Next Beyonce leaves national anthem unfinished. Musk says his new party is in business. Kerr County considered a flood warning system years ago. A Texas man's disappearance is fodder for true-crime mania. Report an error