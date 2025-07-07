5 Members in One Family Swept Away—and One Saved

The stories about those lost or missing in the Texas floods continue to emerge, including a harrowing one relayed by Hailey Chavarria. The 28-year-old from Austin says five members of her family remain missing after being swept away—and a sixth was rescued from a tree 15 miles downriver, reports the New York Times.

Missing: Chavarria says her mother and stepfather, Shellie and Cody Crossland; her aunt and uncle, Tasha and Jose Ramos; and a cousin, Kyndall Ramos; were swept away when the Guadalupe River deluged their campsite, per the Wall Street Journal. All are from Midland, Texas.