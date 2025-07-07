As Trump Dismisses Musk's Party, His Critics Are Here for It

Elon Musk's promise of a new political party has drawn sharp criticism from former ally President Trump, who dismissed the move as "ridiculous" and warned Musk's America Party would disrupt America's two-party system, the BBC reports. Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One Sunday, Trump said, "It's always been a two-party system and I think starting a third party just adds to the confusion." His criticism, however, came as anti-Trumpers were "lining up" behind Musk's idea, the Daily Beast reports. Those apparently in favor include former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Justin Amash, the former Republican congressman who left the GOP , as well as Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci and billionaire Mark Cuban, both of whom backed Kamala Harris last year and both of whom have criticized Musk in the past.

Musk, who once led the Department of Government Efficiency under Trump, announced his political party plans after weeks of Musk publicly criticizing Trump's "big beautiful bill" and Trump insulting and threatening Musk in return. Also Sunday, Trump addressed the America Party on Truth Social, writing, "I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks." He added, per Politico, "The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds! Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running 'machine,' that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country."

Trump noted that the bill does not include "the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time. I have been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning." He added, "People are now allowed to buy whatever they want - Gasoline Powered, Hybrids (which are doing very well), or New Technologies as they come about - No more EV Mandate." As for the America Party, CBS News says it's "harder than it sounds" to start a new political party, thanks to rules for ballot access that vary from state to state, plus more hurdles to be overcome in order to be recognized nationally. And Trump's Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, suggested that the boards of Musk's companies will probably urge him to focus on business, not politics, the Guardian reports.