Jeffrey Epstein Had No 'Client List,' Says FBI

No 'client list:' The feds also concluded that the sex offender and one-time financier had no "client list" with which he used to blackmail powerful people, reports ABC News. That has been the backbone of conspiracy theories that Epstein was murdered before he could implicate anyone.

Whether the investigation will shut down such conspiracy theories is unclear. Axios notes that FBI director Kash Patel and deputy director Dan Bongino were among those in the MAGA universe who originally questioned the suicide theory. Now, however, both support the FBI's official conclusion. Newsweek reports that Attorney General Pam Bondi is already taking flak online because, earlier this year, she suggested a client list existed and promised to release it.