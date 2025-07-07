US | Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein Had No 'Client List,' Says FBI Feds also conclude that the disgraced financier took his own life By John Johnson Posted Jul 7, 2025 6:03 AM CDT Copied This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein, March 28, 2017. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File) The FBI and the Justice Department have concluded their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's prison death with two key findings: His death was suicide: Epstein took his own life, declares a memo viewed by Axios. The conclusion is based on an exhaustive review of prison surveillance video that shows nobody entering the area of the Manhattan prison where Epstein was being held in 2019. No 'client list:' The feds also concluded that the sex offender and one-time financier had no "client list" with which he used to blackmail powerful people, reports ABC News. That has been the backbone of conspiracy theories that Epstein was murdered before he could implicate anyone. Whether the investigation will shut down such conspiracy theories is unclear. Axios notes that FBI director Kash Patel and deputy director Dan Bongino were among those in the MAGA universe who originally questioned the suicide theory. Now, however, both support the FBI's official conclusion. Newsweek reports that Attorney General Pam Bondi is already taking flak online because, earlier this year, she suggested a client list existed and promised to release it. Read These Next Beyonce leaves national anthem unfinished. Musk says his new party is in business. Kerr County considered a flood warning system years ago. A Texas man's disappearance is fodder for true-crime mania. Report an error