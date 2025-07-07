US | Texas floods For Rescuer in Texas Flood, a Poignant Question Kids ask Coast Guard member if they can bring their stuffed animals By John Johnson Posted Jul 7, 2025 6:54 AM CDT Copied A sign for Camp Mystic is seen on a hill as a heavy-lift military helicopter flies over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) See 1 more photo A US Coast Guard rescuer who helped evacuate children in the Texas floods relays a moment that illustrates just how young the evacuees were. Scott Ruskan recounts to the New York Times how he carried girls from Camp Mystic, sometimes two at a time, to a military helicopter. From the story: "Some asked if they could bring stuffed animals with them. 'Of course,' he told them." Ruskan, a 26-year-old Coast Guard swimmer, remained on the ground providing triage and support to the children at the camp as the helicopters ferried groups to safety. When all was said and done, he was credited with helping rescue 165 people, reports the New York Post. Homeland Security director Kristi Noem even singled out Ruskan as an "American hero" in an online post. "I'm just doing a job," Ruskan said of the praise. "This is what I signed up for." The death toll in the floods has risen above 80, including more than two dozen children. Read These Next Beyonce leaves national anthem unfinished. Musk says his new party is in business. Kerr County considered a flood warning system years ago. A Texas man's disappearance is fodder for true-crime mania. See 1 more photo Report an error