For Rescuer in Texas Flood, a Poignant Question

A US Coast Guard rescuer who helped evacuate children in the Texas floods relays a moment that illustrates just how young the evacuees were. Scott Ruskan recounts to the New York Times how he carried girls from Camp Mystic, sometimes two at a time, to a military helicopter. From the story:

Ruskan, a 26-year-old Coast Guard swimmer, remained on the ground providing triage and support to the children at the camp as the helicopters ferried groups to safety. When all was said and done, he was credited with helping rescue 165 people, reports the New York Post. Homeland Security director Kristi Noem even singled out Ruskan as an "American hero" in an online post. "I'm just doing a job," Ruskan said of the praise. "This is what I signed up for." The death toll in the floods has risen above 80, including more than two dozen children.