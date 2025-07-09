Johnston Atoll Spared From SpaceX Rocket Plans

A remote Pacific wildlife refuge, once targeted for SpaceX rocket testing, has been spared—at least for now—as the Air Force backs away from controversial plans amid mounting pressure from conservationists and Indigenous groups, Popular Science reports. The US Department of the Air Force has confirmed it will not move forward with plans to use Johnston Atoll for SpaceX rocket tests, a move that came as the agency faced growing opposition from those concerned about the atoll's fragile environment and history of military contamination.

Johnston Atoll, about 860 miles from Hawaii, has a long history as a US military outpost, having served as a site for nuclear and chemical weapons testing and storage, Stars and Stripes reports. Despite this, the island supports 14 tropical bird species and is recognized as part of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Recent decades have seen efforts to clean up and restore the island after years of contamination.

Earlier this year, the Air Force announced plans to use the atoll for the Rocket Cargo Vanguard Program, an initiative aimed at developing reusable rockets capable of moving up to 100 tons of cargo anywhere on Earth in under 90 minutes—a project widely seen as likely to involve SpaceX. The proposal included building two new rocket landing pads, which sparked backlash—including a lawsuit and a petition—from groups citing ecological and cultural concerns.

story continues below

While SpaceX was not specifically named, its dominant role in reusable rocketry and recent environmental controversies made it the presumed partner. The Air Force now says it will look at alternate locations, such as Midway Island and Wake Island, and will notify the public if Johnston Atoll is reconsidered. Conservation advocates have welcomed the decision, calling it a win for environmental protection and indigenous rights.