Kathy Hochul Has a New Rival for Governor's Seat

Rep. Elise Stefanik, a prominent Trump ally, announced her bid for New York governor on Friday. The Republican congresswoman, who has amassed more than $13 million in campaign funds, will challenge Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul in a state where Democrats typically hold the advantage, reports the Wall Street Journal . "I am running for Governor to make New York affordable and safe FOR ALL," Stefanik wrote in an X post , which included a two-minute-plus video. Stefanik has secured early endorsements from state Republicans, as well as from the New York Conservative Party. Her official announcement is expected to be followed by a statewide tour.

Stefanik has been considering a run for months and previously said she'd decide after the New York City mayoral election. That vote resulted in a victory for democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, whose campaign was endorsed by Hochul—a point Stefanik has used to criticize the governor, arguing that Hochul's support paved the way for Mamdani's progressive agenda. State Democrats, meanwhile, paint Stefanik as a Trump loyalist whose policies would harm New Yorkers by raising costs and cutting funding for key services. Stefanik shifted her focus to the governor's race after a potential diplomatic appointment fell through, and she later took on a leading role in House GOP leadership. She has also drawn national attention for her high-profile questioning of Ivy League presidents over campus antisemitism and pro-Palestinian protests, per Politico.

New York hasn't elected a Republican governor since George Pataki, who left office at the end of 2006, per the Journal. While Hochul won her last race against Republican Lee Zeldin, the contest was tighter than many expected. This cycle, Hochul faces a primary challenge from Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, while another Republican from Long Island, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, may also enter the race. Stefanik, first elected to Congress at 30 as a moderate, has since become a vocal supporter of Trump. When asked by the AP about a Stefanik run, a rep for Hochul's campaign referred the news agency to a statement from the Democratic Governors Association: "Elise Stefanik has spent her career selling out New Yorkers to Donald Trump—and that is exactly why she is going to lose to Kathy Hochul next November." Hochul herself tweeted: "My message to Trump's 'top ally'—bring it on."