Texas archaeologists have uncovered the first tomb ever found of a Mayan ruler in the ancient city of Caracol, located in modern Belize. The team from the University of Houston discovered the tomb of Te K'ab Chaak beneath another burial chamber that had been found decades ago, reports the New York Times. Te K'ab Chaak, who took the throne in AD 331 and died around AD 350, founded a royal dynasty in the ancient city, per a news release from the university.