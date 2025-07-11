Collision Kills Skydiver, Injures the Other

A midair collision of two skydivers after their parachutes deployed has killed one man and injured the other. The accident took place Wednesday evening in Rochelle, Illinois, about 80 miles west of Chicago. Chicagoland Skydiving Center reported that after the collision, both jumpers' reserve parachutes were activated. One of the men managed to land and was hospitalized with minor injuries. The other lost control and crash-landed in a parking lot, the Ogle County sheriff said.