Collision Kills Skydiver, Injures the Other

A midair collision of two skydivers after their parachutes deployed has killed one man and injured the other. The accident took place Wednesday evening in Rochelle, Illinois, about 80 miles west of Chicago. Chicagoland Skydiving Center reported that after the collision, both jumpers' reserve parachutes were activated. One of the men managed to land and was hospitalized with minor injuries. The other lost control and crash-landed in a parking lot, the Ogle County sheriff said.
The center described the 40-year-old man who was killed as an experienced and licensed skydiver who had made more than 2,900 jumps. Authorities say conditions at the time were clear, with mild winds. Both the sheriff's office and the Chicagoland Skydiving Center are investigating the accident. Days earlier, a 48-year-old skydiver was killed near Ottawa, Illinois, in a hard landing at Skydive Chicago, per WMAQ.