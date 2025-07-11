FBI Puts Up $50K Reward After California Farm Raid

FBI is looking for someone who appeared to fire a pistol toward agents
Posted Jul 11, 2025 4:20 PM CDT
FBI Offers $50K Reward After Apparent Gunfire During Raid
Arturo Rangel hugs Judith Ramos whose father works at the greenhouse in the background as federal immigration agents block access during a raid in the agriculture area of Camarillo, Calif., Thursday, July 10, 2025.   (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

After a clash at an immigration raid on a California farm, the FBI has begun offering a $50,000 reward in the hunt for the person officials said appeared to fire a gun toward immigration agents. US Attorney Bill Essayli announced the reward, posting part of a news video on X that he said appeared to show someone shooting a pistol toward the agents, NBC News reports. There have been no reports of anyone being shot during the raid on Thursday in Camarillo. Essayli was appointed this year by President Trump.

Agents conducted a second raid nearby, and officials said Friday that between them, about 200 people suspected of being in the US illegally. Four American citizens were arrested on suspicion of "assaulting or resisting officers," the Department of Homeland Security said. At least one worker was hospitalized with grave injuries, per the AP. The agents appeared to use tear gas on the Camarillo protesters, and Ventura County fire officials responded to a 911 call of people having trouble breathing. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals, the officials said Friday.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X