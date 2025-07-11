FBI Puts Up $50K Reward After California Farm Raid

After a clash at an immigration raid on a California farm, the FBI has begun offering a $50,000 reward in the hunt for the person officials said appeared to fire a gun toward immigration agents. US Attorney Bill Essayli announced the reward, posting part of a news video on X that he said appeared to show someone shooting a pistol toward the agents, NBC News reports. There have been no reports of anyone being shot during the raid on Thursday in Camarillo. Essayli was appointed this year by President Trump.

Agents conducted a second raid nearby, and officials said Friday that between them, about 200 people suspected of being in the US illegally. Four American citizens were arrested on suspicion of "assaulting or resisting officers," the Department of Homeland Security said. At least one worker was hospitalized with grave injuries, per the AP. The agents appeared to use tear gas on the Camarillo protesters, and Ventura County fire officials responded to a 911 call of people having trouble breathing. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals, the officials said Friday.