Democrats Push Trump's Disapproval Rating to a High

President Trump's approval numbers are heading in a southward direction, according to a fresh Economist/YouGov poll . The survey, conducted July 11-14, finds Trump's disapproval rating has reached a new second-term high of 55%, while his approval sits at 41%. That marks a small but notable tweak from the previous two weeks, when 53% disapproved and 42% approved, reports the Hill . As the Economist observes, Trump "spent almost his entire first term with a negative score. His second may be following a similar trajectory."

When Trump kicked off his second term, he had a 49% approval rating and 43% disapproval rating. The current numbers reflect a steady erosion of support, particularly among Democrats and independents. Early on, 12% of Democrats gave Trump a thumbs-up; today, just 3% do. For independents, approval slid from 41% at the start of the term to 29% now.

Republicans, however, remain largely in Trump's corner. Approval among GOP respondents clocked in at 94% at the start of the term and 92% backed him in the latest poll. The data also breaks down support among "MAGA" Republicans and others within the party. Self-identified MAGA Republicans are almost universally supportive, with 98% approval. Approval among other Republicans dipped as low as 70% in April, but that number has since rebounded to 85%.