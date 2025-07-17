Feds Charge Police Chiefs in Immigration Fraud Scheme

Three current or former Louisiana police chiefs were arrested following a federal investigation into an alleged scheme that involved false police reports being sold to immigrants lacking permanent legal status and used to try to secure a visa, authorities say. The forged police reports would indicate that the immigrant was a victim of a crime, US Attorney Alexander Van Hook said at a news conference in Baton Rouge on Wednesday. He said the police officials were paid $5,000 for each name they provided falsified reports for, and that there were hundreds of names, the AP reports.