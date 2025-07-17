CEO May Have HR Problem Thanks to Coldplay Kiss Cam

He is caught in what looks to be a romantic embrace with his 'chief people officer'
Posted Jul 17, 2025 12:59 PM CDT
A 2019 file photo of a Kiss Cam in Atlanta.   (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Well, sometimes the Kiss Cam highlights nervous couples on first dates, sweet oldsters on their 758th date, complete strangers, squabbling couples, and various and sundry sorts of awkwardness. A viral video on TikTok lands squarely in the latter category. Behold, Andy Byron, the CEO of the tech firm Astronomy, as did the crowd at Coldplay's Wednesday night show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. As Newsweek reports, Byron found himself on the Kiss Cam, hugging his company's—why, yes—chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, from behind. (The title equates to human resources chief, per Page Six.) The slight problem in all of this is that Byron and Cabot are married—to other people.

The pair quickly separated under the glare of the camera and the gaze of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. "Oh, look at these two," he cooed. "All right, come on, you're OK. Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy." The cold light of day Thursday came with Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, changing her name to Megan Kerrigan on Facebook before deactivating her account, reports Newsweek.

