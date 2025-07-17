CEO May Have HR Problem Thanks to Coldplay Kiss Cam

Well, sometimes the Kiss Cam highlights nervous couples on first dates, sweet oldsters on their 758th date, complete strangers, squabbling couples, and various and sundry sorts of awkwardness. A viral video on TikTok lands squarely in the latter category. Behold, Andy Byron, the CEO of the tech firm Astronomy, as did the crowd at Coldplay's Wednesday night show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. As Newsweek reports, Byron found himself on the Kiss Cam, hugging his company's—why, yes—chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, from behind. (The title equates to human resources chief, per Page Six.) The slight problem in all of this is that Byron and Cabot are married—to other people.