Missing Maine Paddleboarder Was Murdered

Police in Union, Maine, have ruled the death of 48-year-old Sunshine Stewart a homicide, days after she was found in Crawford Pond. Stewart disappeared last Wednesday evening after heading out on a paddleboard around 6pm, CBS News reports, and was reported missing six hours later. Her body was discovered last Thursday near 100 Acre Island, which is in the middle of the pond and only accessible by boat, reports WMTW . Authorities have not disclosed the cause of death. Sources close to the investigation tell ABC News that the body was found under "unusual circumstances" that rule out suicide or accidental drowning.

Kathy Lunt, who runs the Mic Mac campground near the pond, said Stewart was a seasonal resident and was last seen by her roommate. When Stewart failed to return, the roommate raised the alarm. Police urged the public to "remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement," the Bangor Daily News reports. Area residents say they are shaken by the killing. Police are asking anyone who may have seen Stewart on her paddleboard between 6pm and 9pm last Wednesday to contact them

Union resident Meredith Smith tells WGME that Stewart was a "great, great person all-around." "Nobody would want to hurt Sunny," Smith says. "So, it's kind of scary for all of us who live local to think that somebody out there, if they can do that to her, then what could possibly happen next." Kim Ware says her sister was the "world's best bartender, sternman, lobersterman, and boat captain," and once sailed to the Caribbean during a hurricane. "Truly an amazing woman," she tells WMTW. "Now we have to rally and give her justice."