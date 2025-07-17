US  | 
MRI

Man Critically Injured After Unauthorized Entry to MRI Room

Long Island man was sucked into machine by large metal chain around his neck
Posted Jul 17, 2025 12:19 PM CDT
Necklace Pulls Man Into MRI Machine
Stock photo of an MRI machine.   (Getty Images/shironosov)

A Long Island man was critically injured Wednesday after he entered an MRI room without permission while a scan was in progress, police say. The 61-year-old was wearing a large metallic chain around his neck that caused him to be sucked into the machine, resulting in a "medical episode," police say, per PIX11.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition after the Wednesday incident at Nassau Open MRI in Westbury, WABC reports. The machines use "intensely powerful magnets that can draw in metal objects, making it unsafe to bring metal of any kind near the machine," NBC New York notes. Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the man's injuries.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X