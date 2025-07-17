Man Critically Injured After Unauthorized Entry to MRI Room

A Long Island man was critically injured Wednesday after he entered an MRI room without permission while a scan was in progress, police say. The 61-year-old was wearing a large metallic chain around his neck that caused him to be sucked into the machine, resulting in a "medical episode," police say, per PIX11 .

The man was hospitalized in critical condition after the Wednesday incident at Nassau Open MRI in Westbury, WABC reports. The machines use "intensely powerful magnets that can draw in metal objects, making it unsafe to bring metal of any kind near the machine," NBC New York notes. Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the man's injuries.