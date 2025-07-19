The 'Gen Z Stare' Is Fueling a Generational Feud

It didn't take much to start the internet's latest cultural battle: just a blank stare. The New York Times reports that the "Gen Z stare"—a blank, emotionally unreadable expression often seen in social or work settings—has become a viral phenomenon on TikTok, triggering debates about what it says (or doesn't say) about today's youth. It started with 23-year-old Valerie Jefferson's post showing the stare in action during a frustrating customer interaction. Jefferson expected a few laughs, not a comment section full of intergenerational finger-pointing. "Millennials finally got something to say about Gen Z and I think they ran with it and Gen Z was not happy," she said.

Since then, videos about encountering the stare—at coffee shops, golf lessons, and essentially everywhere in between—have taken on a life of their own. Millennials view the lifeless stare as cold, dismissive, or socially stunted. But Gen Z says it's a quiet form of rebellion and way to set boundaries, especially in customer-facing jobs where fake enthusiasm is expected. Efe Ahworegba, 19, whose own video racked up more than 11 million views, believes the look sends a message: "The Gen Z stare is basically us saying the customer is not always right." Even Jefferson, who initially offered one interpretation, later admitted commenters convinced her she might've misread the whole thing.

But what's really behind the stare? While some say it's an effect of missing socialization during the COVID pandemic, others believe it's largely due to Gen Z growing up online. But workplace well-being consultant Bex Spiller told LADbible it could be the result of the demands of being young amid increasing living costs, volatile job markets, and constant stimulus. "It's unsurprising that this would cause their nervous system to react in a way that looks like they're going blank or disconnecting." Still, for many members of Gen Z, it's not about dysfunction—it's about asserting control. Ahworegba said that while she admits her Gen Z peers could be a little more affable during customer interactions, they retain the right to stare. "I do believe you can give someone the Gen Z stare, if that's what you feel like."