For 20 Years, She's Quietly Been the Tooth Fairy

For two decades, a pediatric dentist in Seattle has quietly answered thousands of emails as the tooth fairy, keeping childhood magic alive for kids—and sometimes, for grown-ups, too. Dr. Purva Merchant's journey into this unexpected side gig began in 2004, when a quirky email address created by her now-husband as a way to more easily corral information related to her dental school applications received a message addressed to the tooth fairy. It asked her to explain why she had missed "Calum's house" for two nights running—ostensibly a message sent to a realistic-sounding email address by a forgetful parent who was trying to appease Calum, not knowing Merchant was actually on the receiving end.

As the New York Times reports, Merchant sent a response and embraced the role that organically developed. (She asked the paper to withhold her email address so she doesn't get swamped, but admits it's easy to guess.) She responds to three to five messages a day, crafting gentle reassurances for disappointed or skeptical kids around the globe, and says she's sent about 6,000 responses over the years. Her replies are part logistical, part whimsical—when asked what she looks like, she explains she looks like a fairy. Each message ends the same, with a signature encouragement: "Happy growing up!" (Read the full story to see examples of the kinds of emails Merchant receives.)