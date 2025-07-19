CEO, HR Chief Placed on Leave After Kiss Cam Chaos

The romantic hug seen 'round the world is getting more than its 15 minutes. Tech firm Astronomer tells CBS News that its CEO, Andy Byron, "has been placed on leave," and that an investigation has been launched after the married Byron was captured on a Kiss Cam at a recent Coldplay concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, embracing from behind his company's human resources chief, Kristin Cabot. The image of the canoodling couple was broadcast on a giant screen at Gillette Stadium—though as soon as the two realized the camera was trained on them and frontman Chris Martin called attention to it, Byron ducked out of frame, while Cabot turned her back to the cameras. A source tells Axios that Cabot was also placed on leave from Astronomer. More on Kiss Cam Gate:

Astronomer: The company "is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," it says in a LinkedIn post. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability." Astronomer also refutes that another staffer, Alyssa Stoddard, was spotted in the infamous video, as had been rumored. Company co-founder Pete DeJoy is serving as its interim CEO while the probe plays out.

The company "is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," it says in a LinkedIn post. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability." Astronomer also refutes that another staffer, Alyssa Stoddard, was spotted in the infamous video, as had been rumored. Company co-founder Pete DeJoy is serving as its interim CEO while the probe plays out. More video: TMZ has footage of what it claims is a different angle of Byron and Cabot before the Kiss Cam incident, showing the two "kissing when no one's looking" during the concert.