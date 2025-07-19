The Curveball Is Getting Thrown, Well, a Curveball

Curveballs have been thrown a curve by a modern baseball game that apparently values velocity over variety, disappearing from the major leagues by more than 20,000 annually. "You don't really see a lot of people throwing 12-6 curveballs anymore," Tampa Bay pitcher Shane Baz says, per the AP. "They'd rather have a hard cutter/slider. It's a lot easier for guys to throw a sweeper."



Stats: The Athletics, for example, have thrown curves on just 2.5% of their pitches this season. Meanwhile, the overall big-league figure dropped from 10.7% in 2019 to 8.1% last year, the lowest since MLB starting tracking in 2008, before rising slightly to 8.5% this season. There were 22,962 fewer curveballs in 2024 than five years earlier.