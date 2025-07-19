Crew Members Pulled From Great Lakes Ships

Crew members have been pulled off at least two Great Lakes cruise ships by Customs and Border Protection agents. The removals took place when Victory Cruise Lines' Victory I and Victory II were in the Port of Detroit, USA Today reports. "We are actively cooperating with federal authorities to clarify the circumstances," company Chairman John Waggoner said in an email, which also thanked "federal, state and local representatives across the Great Lakes" for attending to the issue. Victory said the workers removed have valid work visas and were cleared to work in the US.