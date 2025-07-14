You May Want to Stock Up on New Sneakers Now

President Trump is in the midst of another tariffs frenzy this month, with the footwear industry in particular expressing concern over what happens next. The upshot, per Axios: "You may pay a lot more for your next few pairs of shoes." The outlet notes that most shoes imported to the United States come from Asia, including from Cambodia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, which were all recently slammed with new tariffs. Steve Lamar, CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, calls the current state of the trade war a "chilling environment" for his industry. "If these high tariff rates are allowed to persist, these runway looks today are going to be replaced with runaway prices tomorrow," he says. More:
- Cost: The countries in question are set to see tariffs of anywhere from 20% to 40%, though there's still some confusion on whether the newer tariffs will be added onto the older ones or if they'll simply replace them. Exactly how much footwear prices will rise is unclear, though Yales' Budget Lab estimates they could spike up to 37% in the near future and hover close to 20% higher over the long haul.