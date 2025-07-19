Israeli Troops Fire on Crowds Going to Food Sites: Witnesses

Israeli troops opened fire Saturday on crowds of Palestinians seeking food from distribution hubs run by a US- and Israeli-backed group in southern Gaza, killing at least 32 people, according to witnesses and hospital officials. The shootings occurred near hubs operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which launched operations in May. The US and Israel seek to replace the traditional UN-led aid distribution system in Gaza, asserting that Hamas militants siphon off supplies, the AP reports. The UN denies the allegation.