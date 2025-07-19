Israeli Troops Fire on Crowds Going to Food Sites: Witnesses

At least 32 are killed near US-supported distribution hubs
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 19, 2025 1:30 PM CDT
Israeli Troops Fire on Crowds Going to Food Sites: Witnesses
Palestinians carry plastic bottles with water after collecting it at a camp for displaced people in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday.   (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Israeli troops opened fire Saturday on crowds of Palestinians seeking food from distribution hubs run by a US- and Israeli-backed group in southern Gaza, killing at least 32 people, according to witnesses and hospital officials. The shootings occurred near hubs operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which launched operations in May. The US and Israel seek to replace the traditional UN-led aid distribution system in Gaza, asserting that Hamas militants siphon off supplies, the AP reports. The UN denies the allegation.

  • Witness accounts: Most of Saturday's deaths occurred as Palestinians massed in the Teina area, around 2 miles from a GHF aid distribution center near the southern city of Khan Younis. Mahmoud Mokeimar said he was walking with a crowd of mostly young men toward the hub when troops fired warning shots first. "The occupation opened fire at us indiscriminately," he said. Akram Aker, another witness, said troops fired machine guns mounted on tanks and drones. He said the shooting happened between 5am and 6am. The GHF had called on people not to approach before 6am Saturday, citing potential military activities. "They encircled us and started firing directly at us," Aker said.
  • The response: Israel's army, which is not at the sites but secures them from a distance, says it only fires warning shots if crowds get too close to its forces. The military on Saturday said it fired warning shots near Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah after a group of suspects approached troops and ignored calls to keep their distance. It said the incident occurred overnight when the distribution site was closed. In a statement, the GHF said there were no incidents at or near its sites and added, "we have repeatedly warned aid seekers not to travel to our sites overnight and early morning hours."

  • The sites: While the GHF says it has distributed millions of meals to Palestinians, local health officials and witnesses say that Israeli army fire has killed hundreds of people as they try to reach the hubs. GHF's four sites are in military-controlled zones. Sanaa al-Jaberi said there was shooting after the site opened as people seeking aid broke into a run. "Is this food or death? Why? They don't talk with us, they only shoot us," she said, showing her empty bag. Distribution at the GHF sites is often chaotic. Boxes of food are stacked on the ground and crowds surge in to grab whatever they can, according to witnesses and videos released by GHF.

