Fishing Boat Captain Arrested After Crashing Into USS Midway

The captain of a sportfishing boat in San Diego may have been drunk when he crashed into the USS Midway, authorities say. The 1,001-foot aircraft carrier, which was decommissioned decades ago and now serves as a museum, sustained around $100,000 in damage, NBC San Diego reports. Harbor Police say the captain of the 60-foot private vessel fled the scene after his boat dented the Midway on Friday but he was later arrested, reports Fox 5 San Diego .

Officials say that the captain will face hit-and-run charges and that he is also suspected of boating under the influence, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Harbor Police officials say the fishing boat, which sustained minor damage, hit the aircraft carrier around 12:45pm Friday. "We got calls from witnesses," Sgt. Armando Ramirez says. "It made a lot of noise." The Midway, named after the decisive World War II naval battle in the Pacific, entered service in 1945 and was decommissioned in 1992, the year after it took part in Operation Desert Storm.