Brother of Ex-NFL Star Tillman Arrested After Post Office Fire

The US Postal Inspection Service said Monday it is investigating a fiery car crash at a San Jose, California, post office over the weekend as a potentially intentional act, per the AP. Richard Tillman, 44, of San Jose was arrested after the car rammed into the office located in a strip mall around 3am Sunday, causing the building to go up in flames, police said. No injuries were reported. Tillman is the brother of former NFL star Pat Tillman, who walked away from his NFL career to join the Army Rangers after the 9/11 terror attacks, per USA Today. He was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004 at age 27.