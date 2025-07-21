Brother of Ex-NFL Star Tillman Arrested After Post Office Fire

Richard Tillmann, 44, drove his vehicle into building in San Jose, say authorities
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 21, 2025 2:50 PM CDT
This photo provided by the San Jose Fire Department shows firefighters responding to a fire burning after a car crashed into a Post Office, early Sunday, July 20, 2025, in San Jose, Calif.   (San Jose Fire Department via AP)

The US Postal Inspection Service said Monday it is investigating a fiery car crash at a San Jose, California, post office over the weekend as a potentially intentional act, per the AP. Richard Tillman, 44, of San Jose was arrested after the car rammed into the office located in a strip mall around 3am Sunday, causing the building to go up in flames, police said. No injuries were reported. Tillman is the brother of former NFL star Pat Tillman, who walked away from his NFL career to join the Army Rangers after the 9/11 terror attacks, per USA Today. He was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004 at age 27.

Authorities have not speculated about a motive in the San Jose fire. About 50 firefighters took about an hour and a half to knock down the flames at the Almaden Valley Station Post Office south of downtown. Photos posted online by the fire department showed a charred vehicle inside the heavily damaged one-story building. Tillman was booked on suspicion of arson. He was held in lieu of $60,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. The incident is being investigated as a "potentially intentional act," US Postal Inspector Michael Martel said in an email.

