A cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry was found dead at her family home last week with a gun near her body. Rosie Roche, granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle, was just 20, the Sun reports. She had been packing for a trip with friends when her mom and sister found her. TMZ notes that it seems authorities believe she took her own life, as a coroner determined "have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement."