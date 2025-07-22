Mountain Lion Attacks 4-Year-Old in Washington

The cougar has been killed; child's condition is not known
A 4-year-old walking with their family on a popular Washington state trail was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday. The child was airlifted to a trauma center in Seattle, but their current condition has not been disclosed. The family was near the Victoria Overlook on Hurricane Ridge, part of Olympic National Park, when the cat, also called a cougar or puma, bit the child, USA Today reports. The animal was collared, and rangers found and killed it the following day, KOMO reports. Anyone coming into contact with a mountain lion is advised to pick up children so they don't run or make any rapid movements, which could spur the cat to take chase.

